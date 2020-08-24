Structure burns to ground near Stramler Park, weeks after string of fires broke out in same area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City and county firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire that destroyed a building near Stramler Park Sunday morning.

The call went out just after 6 a.m. for a fire in the 3900 block of K Street, just east of Chester Avenue and 40th Street.

Neither the Kern County Fire Department or Bakersfield Fire Department responded to requests for information from KGET.

This fire comes just a few weeks after firefighters responded to Chester Avenue for three separate fires in the same area.

Fire crews were called to the previous fires Aug. 1, where three separate fires damaged multiple businesses in the area.

Fire officials have not made a statement as to whether any of these fires were related.