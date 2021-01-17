Strong winds, blowing dust expected to hit Kern County Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Strong winds and blowing dust are expected to hit Kern County starting Monday.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is warning that the Valley portion of Kern County is expected to be impacted beginning late Monday and lasting through early Wednesday. Other counties will also experience high winds and dust over the next few days, including Fresno and Kings counties.

The air district said windy conditions may results in high concentrations of particulate matter and that they are issuing a health caution for residents in impacted areas to protect themselves from exposure to wind-blown dust.

In addition, the district is urging Valley residents to refrain from using wood-burning devices, as the smoke can add additional pollutants to the air and further compromise air quality.