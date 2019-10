Streets in Bakersfield, Taft could soon see speed limit increase

Three streets in Bakersfield and one in Taft could soon see speed limit increases.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider resolutions allowing the speed limit to be raised on four streets in the county. Most of these streets would see increases of 10 miles per hour.

The county Public Works Department said the proposed changes come after it conducted surveys on these streets, which have speed limits that are set to expire.

Here is the list of proposed increases:

Proposed change of speed limit from 40 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour on Brundage Lane between Edison Highway and Oswell Street.

Proposed change of speed limit from 40 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour on Edison Highway between Edison Road and Malaga Road.

Proposed change of speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour on Morning Drive between Niles Street and Willis Avenue.