Street racers vs. beleaguered residents: Another weekend, another series of battles ahead

If it’s Friday it must again be time for more street racing. At least that’s what some people must be telling themselves — people including Bakersfield police.

If social media postings are any indication, things are getting worse out there. What should police expect this time, a week after a near riot in the parking lot of the Gosford Village shopping center?

Street racing has been around for as long as we’ve had streets and cars. Why does it seem do much worse now?

It could be all the smartphones pointing at the action as if it were the encore song at a rock concert: Cell phone video cameras taking in the action, be it a car spinning doughnuts or a group of police officers trying to disperse a taunting crowd.

That was the scene last weekend at the Gosford Village, where police tried to disperse a crowd of street racers, and street racing fans — perhaps 100 of them. Officers made 10 traffic enforcement stops that night, resulting in 10 citations and eight 30-day vehicle impounds for reckless driving. Three people were detained for resisting arrest.

Bakersfield Police Sgt. Ken Sporer, who oversees the traffic detail, which is responsible for enforcing laws associated with street racing and reckless driving, said it’s happening all over the city.

“We have been getting calls for at least the last six months that I can think of, pretty much every weekend,” he said, “going from Harris and Gosford (roads) all the way out to Mount Vernon (Avenue) and (the Highway) 58 areas, out into the further northeast, on the (Westside) Parkway. So all parts of the city, to be honest.”

Susan Thompson started an online petition almost a year ago, after an innocent 58-year-old woman — wrong place, wrong time — was caught in the middle of an alleged street racing crash and killed. Several hundred people signed her petition urging the Bakersfield City Council to take action on street racing. The response, she said, has been mostly underwhelming.

“Around that same time, every single night, my husband and I would wake up at 3 a.m.,12 midnight, hearing the cars, ” she said. “It never stops. You couldn’t sleep with the door open.”

Other ordinary citizens are suffering as well. Cheryl Longwith and her husband Gary can’t even barbecue in their backyard most nights — even if the weather is cool and the air clear. Their yard backs up to Gosford Road.

“These people that are racing are going to get someone killed,” she said, “or they’re going to come flying into my backyard or the side of my house where I’m sitting.”

BPD has 30 officers in its traffic division and a good number of them will be out starting tonight prepared to respond to residents’ complaints. The number to call is 327-7111 — and please call it, police officials say. Just because you didn’t get a call back after you made a complaint about the street racing situation in your neighborhood does not mean BPD is not listening; they assure us they are.