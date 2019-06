Strata Credit Union is still making its way to fulfilling 70 wishes throughout the community and is granting scholarships to six woman.

Strata and Vi Dora Hair Extensions have teamed up to fund scholarships for six single mothers to help them pursue careers in nursing. Nursing is a high-paying job and currently is in high-demand.

Thanks to the partnership six women will be getting $1000 each as part of the scholarship.

Strata is fulfilling 70 wishes to celebrate its 70th anniversary.