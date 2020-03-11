Storms impact Kern County, causes tornado scare

MOJAVE, CA. (KGET)- An alert from the emergency alert system scrolled across TV screens around 5:30 Tuesday evening, causing some people to panic.

That warning extended to Southeastern Kern County were people were notified of a possible tornado from this storm system.

Residents were advised to seek shelter and be alert for any funnel like clouds. Then, hail struck along with rain, thunder and a lightning show.

But folks we talked with weren’t too worried. They say it’s rare for a tornado to hit California City. Even a local restaurant remained opened through the storm, continuing to serve hungry customers.

A tornado never touched down and the storm has subsided in the area since.

At last check, no damage has been reported from the storm and major roadways continue to remain open.