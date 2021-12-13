Storm safety tips, update from flooded neighborhood in last storm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather system that’s moving in from the north is set to hit Kern County tomorrow.



The first major storm of the season is blanketing Northern California in snow and when that system moves to Kern we might see some of this. Some areas will see snow, while others will see rain and lots of it, creating a need for caution for drivers throughout the day.

“You never want to be out there driving in wet weather if you’re drowsy or distracted or upset about something,” Doug Shupe AAA public information officer said. “You’re number one focus needs to be on the road ahead and getting to and from your destination safely”

The East Bakersfield neighborhood drain that was plugged and caused the area to flood is fixed.

Kern County Public Works told 17News of the ongoing project to fix the sidewalk, curb, drains and gutters from the end of Virginia St. near William’s Elementary School to Mount Vernon Avenue near Heritage Park.

But these flood waters are also a danger to cars.

“Never drive over flooded areas,” Shupe said. “Turn around don’t drown. It’s a common saying but it really does matter and you should really follow that advice. You really don’t know if the road that is covered is washed out or if there is a pothole.”



In case of an emergency during the rainstorm it’s important to know who to call when a tree falls or the lights go out. Below is a list of numbers to call in case of emergencies during the storm.

Blocked Storm Drains M-F, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 326-3111

Downed Trees/Branches M-F, 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. 326-3866

Street Light/Traffic Signal Outage M-F, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 326-3781

After Hours Emergency 327-7111