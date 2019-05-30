Stolen tractor used to break into Bakersfield business

It was a slow getaway.

A stolen tractor was used both to bust open a door into a Bakersfield business for a burglary and also as the suspects’ getaway vehicle, police said.

At 5:16 a.m. May 25, police said, the suspects used the tractor to break into Bakersfield Tool Repair in the 200 block of Sumner Street. They briefly entered the business before driving off in the tractor, which was later recovered in the area.

Three suspects were caught on surveillance video hours later entering the business through the door forced open by the tractor, police said. They stole items then fled.

The three suspects were described as follows:

White or Hispanic man, medium build, light-colored button-up shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, carrying a backpack.

Black man, heavy build, blue baseball cap, black jacket, light-colored pants, carrying a dark-colored backpack.

White or Hispanic female, medium build, dark hair in bun, dark-colored T-shirt with “S” Superman logo and tan/pink pants.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.