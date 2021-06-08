Stockdale, Mira Monte high schools hold graduation ceremonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students from nearly two dozen Kern County high schools are turning their tassels toward the future this week.

It was graduation night for the Stockdale Mustangs yesterday. Students wore their caps and gowns — and masks — and sat next to their parents on Mustang field for the ceremony. They were just happy to be there. especially after a challenging year brought on by COVID-19.

“It feels really great. We all worked so hard this whole year and it’s finally coming to an end, so it’s a bittersweet ending, but we’re very very thankful,.” said graduate Harjot Bhari.

Mira Monte High School also held its graduation last night. It was a sea of red at the football stadium, where graduates were also joined by their parents. And it was a breezy night, with much cooler temperatures than last week.

