Stockdale High Senior gets prestigious national math and science award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, he received a perfect score on the ACT. Now, he is a semifinalist and scholar for the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and prestigious math and science award.

Rishabh Bose, known as Rik, is a senior valedictorian at Stockdale High School. Out of almost 2,000 applicants, Bose was just one of 300 students named as a scholar and awarded $2,000.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search contains applicants who submit original research in critically important scientific fields. They are judged by leading experts.

Bose began his project back in the summer of 2019 as an intern at Boston University. His project is titled “Non-Line-Sight image of Depth Recovering Using an Ordinary Digital Camera.”

Essentially, it’s a regular digital camera that can see around corners. An example that he used: self-driving cars.

“What this can do is it can allow the self- driving car beyond that intersection and allowed to take precautionary steps so that we save human lives and save a lot of damage,” explained Bose.

Bose conducted the project outside of school while monitored by Dr. Vivek Goyal and others from his lab at Boston University.

This year, Rik may be the only one to receive this award in the Central Valley, but, science teacher Gaby Scully submitted a project in the math and science competition when she was a senior in high school.

She said being the top 300 is not so easy and it takes a lot of work to submit a project to the regeneron science talent search.

“It takes a tremendous amount for a kid to decide on a project, get connected with someone, be allowed to work in their lab?” Said Scullly. “I mean, you’re taking a highschool student to his normally- maybe you’d have a graduate student at that level but it’s unusual to have a high school student.”

Rik is going to wait and see if he is named in the top 40 on January 22nd. If selected, he will travel to Washington D.C. in March where he and others will present their project.

