An Amber Alert was issued across the state last night. Law enforcement officials are looking for a two-year-old girl.

The little girl was last seen with her father, Victor Magana last night in San Jose. Magana is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Magana is thought to be driving a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The car is light green with a California license plate, 7XJX025.

If you see anything, you are asked to call 911.