State takes action in response to Kern County Fair audit

The state is taking action in response to an audit alleging Kern County Fair officials misused and mismanaged hundreds of thousands of state dollars.

Three months after 17 News first broke the story about the audit, a state-run website shares exactly what action the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has taken thus far.

CDFA, the body in charge of the roughly 50 fairs statewide, is required to report discipline or other action in response to the report. The audit alleged senior fair officials and employees used state credit cards to purchase illegal out-of-state trips, lavish lobster meals, wasteful tips, and alcohol.

Now, a web page on the California Auditor’s Website explains what action the CDFA has taken since the audit’s release.

The web page includes each of the auditor’s 14 recommendations, and explains whether action has been fully implemented, partially implemented, resolved, or remains pending.

For instance, the auditor’s recommendation to take action against the CEO, maintenance supervisor, and anybody else who engaged in improper activities is “pending.”

Another recommendation to “recoup the money from the CEO, the deputy manager, and the maintenance supervisor was labeled as “partially implemented.” The auditor noted the fair board agreed to repay $1,259 for alcohol purchases, and that all but one board member already paid the reimbursement. However, it makes no mention of whether reimbursements will be paid for other purchases.

One recommendation requiring “employees and board members to submit travel expense claims for their travel expenses has been “partially implemented,” as the auditor said the CEO has provided info sessions on travel expenses, but info sessions are planned for the near future.

Assemblyman Rudy Salas weighed in, vowing legislation. In a statement to 17 News, he wrote “The California Department of Food and Agriculture and the fair board have yet to address all of the audit recommendations and therefore I plan on introducing legislation that will bring more accountability.”

The Kern County District Attorney’s office continues to investigate the allegations against fair officials.

If you would like to see whether action has been taken on other recommendations made in the audit, you can find the link here.