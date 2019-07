BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State Senator Shannon Grove said her office collect water for Trona residents affected by Friday’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

Sen. Grove said she will be taking water donation at her Bakersfield office at 5701 Truxtun Ave., Suite 150 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The water will then be delivered to Trona area residents affected by Friday’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake, Grove tweeted.