State Sen. Grove to host open house Tuesday in Bakersfield

State Senator Shannon Grove will meet and talk issues with constituents Tuesday in Bakersfield.

Sen. Grove is hosting an open house June 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at her Bakersfield office.

The senator is billing this an opportunity for voters in the district to learn more about how government can work for you.

Grove is also inviting constituents who attend to bring a new or gently used fan to be donated to seniors living in the district on fixed incomes. A donation is not required to attend the open house.

Sen. Grove’s office is located at 5701 Turxtun Ave, Suite 150.

