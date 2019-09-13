State reports 10 human West Nile cases in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Kern County is now reporting 10 human West Nile cases as of today, according to the state Department of Public Health.

There were three human cases of West Nile Virus in the county last week, according to data from Kern County Public Health Services. It is not clear what has led to the jump in cases since then. KCPH confirmed that the state data is accurate, but could not provide any specifics about the new cases.

All of the activity is in Bakersfield and the surrounding area, a KCPH map shows.

Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said West Nile typically ramps up in the summer and can last into October.

“We’re definitely in the prime of the season right now, and will be for several weeks,” she said. “It can be long-lasting.”

California has a total of 89 human cases as of Friday. Fresno County has the most cases with 37, followed by Kern County, state data shows.

Residents are urged to use mosquito repellent if going outdoors, especially at night, as well as wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

