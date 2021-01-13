State now allowing residents 65 and older receive COVID-19 vaccine

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – In order to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the state is now allowing residents 65 years old and older receive the vaccine.

Following a bipartisan letter from nine governors last week, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced changes yesterday to its vaccine plan, including making more of the coronavirus vaccine supply available to all states.

Along with the increase in vaccine supply, the federal government encouraged states to expand the pool of those eligible to receive the vaccine to individuals 65 and older.

“There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences,” Newsom said. “Individuals 65 and older are now the next group eligible to start receiving vaccines. To those not yet eligible for vaccines, your turn is coming. We are doing everything we can to bring more vaccine into the state.”

Health care workers and long-term care residents are still eligible to receive vaccines, according to the state.

Gov. Newsom said that next week, the state will launch a new system to let people know if they are eligible to receive a vaccine and, if not yet eligible, how to register for a notification via email or text when they are.

The state said a second phase of that system will help counties, cities and others run mass vaccination events. This will include a way for eligible members of the public to schedule their vaccination appointments at those events, which are just one way for residents to receive the vaccine.