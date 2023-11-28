Yes, California is expensive. And yes, home prices are one of the main reasons why.

But for every multi-million-dollar home in affluent coastal communities like San Francisco, San Diego, Orange County or the Central Coast, you’ll find thousands of more affordable options elsewhere in the state.  

Of California’s 58 counties, 11 have median single-family home prices above $1 million, according to the latest sales data from the California Association of Realtors. Twenty-five counties, however, still have median home prices under $500,000 and, in some cases, well below that.

The far northern part of the state has the most affordable homes with a median price of $376,000, based on sales from October. Within that region, picturesque but remote Lassen County is the cheapest ($247,500) followed by equally stunning Siskiyou County ($295,000).

In both of those counties, home prices are down year-over-year.

Del Norte County, which encompasses the far northwest corner of California, has a median home price of $307,500, CAR data shows.

If you’re looking to stay under $400,000, you’ll also find plenty of options in Plumas, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Lake, Glenn, Kern, Kings and Merced counties.

In Southern California, the most affordable homes continue to be found in San Bernardino County ($481,500) followed by Riverside County ($620,960).

California Median Home Prices by Region/County

State/Region/CountyOct-23Sep-23Oct-22
CA Single Family Homes$840,360$843,340$798,140
CA Condo/Townhomes$660,000$650,000$620,000
Los Angeles Metropolitan Area$785,000$780,000$742,000
Central Coast$1,050,000$950,000$937,500
Central Valley$473,000$481,000$455,000
Far North$376,000$385,000$392,750
Inland Empire$561,410$550,000$550,000
S.F. Bay Area$1,268,940$1,300,000$1,200,000
Southern California$820,000$820,000$770,000
S.F. Bay AreaOct-23Sep-23Oct-22
Alameda$1,240,000$1,300,000$1,213,000
Contra Costa$824,950$871,250$850,000
Marin$1,712,500$1,650,000$1,668,500
Napa$1,027,500$890,000$975,000
San Francisco$1,650,000$1,580,000$1,692,500
San Mateo$2,100,000$1,955,000$1,900,000
Santa Clara$1,805,000$1,853,000$1,625,000
Solano$620,000$585,680$580,000
Sonoma$857,500$848,000$797,570
Southern CaliforniaOct-23Sep-23Oct-22
Los Angeles$893,650$914,640$854,560
Orange$1,275,000$1,310,000$1,165,000
Riverside$620,960$600,000$599,990
San Bernardino$481,500$475,000$465,000
San Diego$936,250$973,100$860,000
Ventura$899,000$962,500$855,000
Central CoastOct-23Sep-23Oct-22
Monterey$1,122,500$943,340$865,000
San Luis Obispo$887,620$888,000$815,000
Santa Barbara$1,370,000$1,030,000$1,115,000
Santa Cruz$1,229,000$1,165,000$1,362,000
Central ValleyOct-23Sep-23Oct-22
Fresno$410,000$410,000$400,000
Glenn$363,000$300,000$310,000
Kern$395,000$383,000$379,980
Kings$360,000$370,750$328,000
Madera$435,000$410,000$400,000
Merced$392,750$384,500$380,000
Placer$685,000$665,000$645,000
Sacramento$550,000$545,000$510,000
San Benito$780,000$761,250$761,000
San Joaquin$550,000$550,000$523,750
Stanislaus$460,000$469,500$434,500
Tulare$358,500$385,000$369,000
Far NorthOct-23Sep-23Oct-22
Butte$421,400$429,420$438,750
Lassen$247,500$181,250$290,500
Plumas$385,250$441,250$442,500
Shasta$389,500$385,000$382,250
Siskiyou$295,000$325,000$326,750
Tehama$370,000$310,000$272,500
Trinity$320,000$320,000$300,000
Other Counties in CaliforniaOct-23Sep-23Oct-22
Amador$410,000$414,250$373,750
Calaveras$405,500$537,500$414,500
Del Norte$307,500$400,000$389,900
El Dorado$660,000$685,000$679,500
Humboldt$432,500$422,500$439,500
Lake$365,000$260,000$353,000
Mariposa$485,000$432,500$399,000
Mendocino$430,000$448,000$522,500
Mono$1,050,000$935,000$960,000
Nevada$538,000$563,000$532,500
Sutter$425,750$430,000$425,000
Tuolumne$410,000$419,000$368,260
Yolo$629,900$608,640$595,000
Yuba$424,900$433,250$404,950
California Association of Realtors – October 2023

These numbers are based solely on median home prices per region or county. Even in California’s most expensive housing markets, buyers can find single-family homes well below the median price.