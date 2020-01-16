Yosemite National Park reports about 170 cases of gastrointestinal illness

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2015, file photo, people dine outside the Ahwahnee hotel in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Federal health officials are inspecting Yosemite National Park’s food service areas after at least a dozen people have fallen ill with stomach issues. The National Park Service and the U.S. Public Health Service told the San Francisco Chronicle they launched an investigation after employees and visitors reported the problems in January 2020. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have received reports of about 170 people who have experienced a gastrointestinal illness at Yosemite National Park, the National Park Service announced Thursday.

Most of the cases occurred on and around the first week of January.

Affected individuals include park visitors and employees, and most of them spent time in Yosemite Valley, spokesman Scott Gediman said. Two of the cases have been confirmed as norovirus.

Park officials said there has been a significant decline in new cases reported over the past several days.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the illness and are interviewing affected people, Gediman said. The overwhelming majority of the reported cases are consistent with norovirus.

Yosemite National Park Reports Multiple Cases of Gastrointestinal Illnesshttps://t.co/pZ7khnIsld — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) January 16, 2020

Norovirus spreads very easily, including through direct contact with an infected person, touching a surface or object contaminated with norovirus, or eating food or drinking liquids contaminated with the virus.

Symptoms of norovirus usually begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure.

Gediman said Yosemite officials, the park’s health office and other public health agencies are working together with park partners to prevent additional illnesses.

He added that Yosemite continues to undertake extensive cleaning and enhanced sanitation protocols.

The Associated Press reported on Jan. 10 that federal health officials are inspecting Yosemite’s food service areas after at least a dozen people had fallen ill with stomach issues.

The Park Service and the U.S. Public Health Service told the San Francisco Chronicle they launched an investigation after employees and visitors reported the problems this month. Federal officials said they haven’t identified the origin of the outbreak.

Anyone who has recently visited Yosemite National Park and would like to report information connected to a case of gastrointestinal illness can send an email to yose_superintendent@nps.gov.