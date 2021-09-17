World’s largest tree wrapped in fire-resistant blanket due to threat of KNP complex fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- National Park Service officials are racing against time to protect General Sherman, the world’s largest tree from flames of the KNP Complex fire.

General Sherman is standing in the path of the KNP Complex fire, which is made up of the Colony Fire, the Paradise Fire and the Cabin Fire, according to the National Park Service.

It is estimated to be about 2,200 years old. It’s located in the Giant Forest, a grove that’s home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias at the Sequoia Kings Canyon National Parks in California.

The park service says sequoias are well adapted to survive fires, which help them release seeds and make clearings for young sequoias to grow.

However, park crews are taking “extraordinary measures” to protect the trees from the flames.

The bases of the trees have been wrapped in aluminized fire-resistant material called structure wrap that can withstand intense heat for short periods of time, in a report by the Associated Press.

An evacuation order is also in place for part of the nearby community of Three Rivers, California.

In 2020, the Castle Fire destroyed thousands of giant sequoia trees.