FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The world’s largest Costco could be on its way to Fresno.

The city released a report of its findings for the 241,000-square-foot complex that would include a member-exclusive store, gas station, and car wash.

It would be constructed on Riverside Drive and West Herndon Avenue.

The proposal would need to first be presented to the Fresno City Council who will have to vote for the approval of a massive empty lot in Northwest Fresno to be properly zoned and move forward with the Costco building.

“There’s too much congestion over there, they haven’t figured out the flow of traffic yet,” said Diane Gallegos.

She and her husband Bobby live in the same house but are split when it comes to the idea of a new Costco.

“Bigger, bigger is better. What’s another mile?” asked Bobby.

The City of Fresno released its report filled with renderings and information about its findings.

The lot is right next to the Riverside Golf Course.

The field on Herndon Avenue is empty and filled with weeds right now, but it could turn into the world’s largest Costco.

“No, that’s nonsense,” said Kevork Hagopian.

Hagopian is a homeowner near the area, and he is not too welcoming to the idea of turning the empty lot into a Costco.

“Traffic and congestion. Sure, it’s convenient especially for me since I can walk to the Costco but what about traffic?” Hagopian expressed.

In the city’s report under the unavoidable and significant impacts section, they say there will be “cumulative transportation impacts.”

We were curious about the impact it could have on property values in the area.

According to Zillow.com, homes near Costco go for around half a million dollars.

“Whether it will help or not, I’m not quite sure. Having a Costco next door, some people will say shopping is easy, others will say what about the traffic and noise issues,” said Hagopian.

The city says it will replace a Costco on Shaw and Blythe avenues that has been there since 1985.

“If it means closing the one in this location, for me I live in Tower. So, it’s going to be a really far trek if there’s not an option on this side of town,” said Stephanie McDowell.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The City of Fresno or Councilmember Mike Karbassi, who represents the district the Costco would be built in, could not comment on the matter since it is in the “pipeline” to be brought forward to the city council.

If you would like to voice your opinion on this matter, you must send an email to the city’s supervising planner, Jose Valenzuela at jose.valenzuela@fresno.gov or send mail to 2600 Fresno St., Room 3043, Fresno, CA 93721.

Comments must be submitted before Aug. 25.