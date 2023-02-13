BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Central Valley residents and the global agricultural community will see the World Ag Expo come back this year.

The Ag Expo is the largest annual outdoor agricultural exposition with more than 1,200 exhibitors and an attendance of more than 100,000 each year.

The show offers a wide range of demonstrations and seminars so attendees can learn about innovative agricultural products and equipment while you also network, try, and buy.

The fair is being held once again at the International Agri-Center in Tulare on Feb. 14-16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.