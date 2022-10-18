FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery.

The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North Cedar Avenue in Fresno.

“I was making a late dinner the night of the drawing,” said Bailey. “Partway through, I remembered the drawing was happening, so I checked the winning numbers online.”

“When I realized I hit 5 numbers, I actually had no idea that I had won more than $4 million!”

Bailey also told the California Lottery that she doesn’t play Mega Millions that frequently but because the jackpot had grown so huge, she bought tickets for a couple of weeks leading up to her big win.