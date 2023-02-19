Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at a Disneyland Resort parking structure on Saturday night, according to Anaheim Police.

Officers responded to reports that someone had either jumped or fallen from the Mickey and Friends parking garage around 6:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground with severe injuries and provided medical care until paramedics arrived, police told KTLA.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said. No further details were released.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental distress or suicidal thoughts, you can contact the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by phone call or text. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.