BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A young wife and mother who claimed she was kidnapped back in 2016 has now agreed to a plea deal, admitting the whole thing was a hoax.

Sherri Papini agreed to a plea deal Tuesday, guilty of counts of lying to a federal officer and mail fraud.

The 39 year old released a statement through her lawyer, expressing remorse and reading in part:

“I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done.”

Prosecutors say her disappearance from her Shasta County home was not a kidnapping.

Court documents say the mother of two instead stayed with an ex-boyfriend for two weeks.

When she reappeared, she had bruising and burns on her body, and a chain around her waist. It was all fabricated to fake an abduction and torture.

Prosecutors say she did it for attention.