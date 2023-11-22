(FOX40.COM) — Snowfall from recent storms throughout the Sierra Nevada has caused the National Park Service to announce road closures at three national parks in California.

Yosemite, Lassen Volcanic and Sequoia/Kings Canyon National Parks are the three California national parks located in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

Yosemite National Park

The National Park Service announced on Tuesday that Tioga Pass along State Route 120 will be closed on the eastbound side as part of the seasonal winter closure.

Tioga Pass begins east of Mono Pass Trailhead and ends at the junction of Hwy 120 and U.S. 395.

The closure began at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and extends east of Crane Flat Road inside of the national park.

Caltrans District 10 said there is no estimated time of reopening, but it typically occurs in late May or early June.

All other entrances along Highway 120 from the west, Highway 140 and Highway 41 will remain open for the remainder of the year.

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Due to a large accumulation of snow and ice along Highway 89 that runs through the park, there will be limited access to vehicles.

The southwest entrance from Highway 36 near Mineral will be closed to vehicles at the Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center.

From the northwest entrance off Highway 44, vehicles will be stopped at the Loomis Plaza near Manzanita Lake.

Until conditions improve, throughway travel into the park will not be allowed.

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

The parks’ webpage shows that Highway 180, Cedar Grove Road from Princess Campground to Roads End Extended Stay Parking is closed.

The National Park has not listed why the roadway has been closed, but there are ongoing repairs being made to the General’s Highway due to storm damage caused during the winter of 2022-2023.