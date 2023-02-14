BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The long-awaited mystery winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot is finally revealed.

Edwin Castro is California’s newest billionaire.

Castro’s name was made public as required in California while Castro wished to remain private and declined to appear at a Sacramento press conference today.

As a result of one jackpot in the past, the California Lottery raised a record $156 million for public schools and experts say that despite the excitement associated with winning, the lottery is a form of gambling.

