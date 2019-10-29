Wine country wedding photo amid wildfires goes viral

SONOMA COUNTY (KNTV) — It was a quick moment at their dream wedding in California’s wine country, but it’s a photo that many will remember forever.

Photographer Karina Roa saw the sky behind Curtis and Katie Ferland.

“The sunset was red and smoky because of all the smoke from all the tragedy,” she said.

It was the third year in a row where a wedding she was photographing had smoke from a wildfire.

Curtis and Katie didn’t know that when they planned their wine country destination wedding. The raging wildfire causing mass evacuations was all new to the Illinois couple.

“The wedding planner says it’s going to be smoky just in case I don’t think anyone is going to wear (the masks),” Katie said.

The newlyweds put on the masks in the end, staring straight ahead perfectly framed between the vines with the dark smoky sky above. The photo has since gone viral on social media.

“All we did is wanted to have our dream wedding and we did it’s crazy,” Katie said.