Windy Fire elicits new evacuation orders for Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — New evacuation orders have been issued for communities in the path of the Windy Fire.

Smoke from the Windy and KNP Complex Fires can be seen throughout Kern County Friday. The Windy Fire has burned 49,053 acres and is 6% contained.

The orders affect residents in the areas of “Sugar Loaf, Sugarloaf Mountain Park, Sugarloaf Saw Mill, White River, Idlewild, Posey, Panorama Heights, Poso, Balance Rock, Spear Creek, from the existing Hot Spring Evacuation Order west to King George Peak, south to County M56, including Oak Flat, Twin Peak, to Vincent Ranch at the Tulare-Kern Counties Border, east to Portuguese Peak, and back north to Dunlap Meadow.”

Evacuees are asked to use Jack Ranch Road as the evacuation route.

“An evacuation order means an immediate threat to life, safety, and property and all residents and visitors must leave now before the fire reaches the community,” said a release from Tulare County on Friday.

The temporary evacuation point where you may find information and assistance with sheltering is at Porterville College, 100 E. College Avenue.

Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1.

Tulare County asked to evacuate your domestic animals with you. If you are unable to do so, and under an evacuation order, please call Tulare County Animal Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington at (559) 679-6222.