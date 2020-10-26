Wind-driven Silverado Fire burns 2,000 acres, triggers evacuation order for 60,000 Irvine residents

A brush fire that exploded in eastern Orange County Monday morning as winds pummeled Southern California prompted an evacuation order for thousands of Irvine residents and the partial closure of the 241 Freeway.

The blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, erupted around 6:45 a.m. at Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads. The flames spread to the south and southwest as forecasters recorded gusts of up to 45 mph at the location.

A Google Maps image shows Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon.

The fire was initially reported at 10 acres, but it had grown to 2,000 acres by 10:45 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

The National Weather Service recorded gusts up to 84 mph about 6 miles away in Freemont Canyon.

“All air support has been grounded due to high winds. If you are in the evacuation area please evacuate immediately,” fire officials said in a tweet.

The Orange County Fire Authority asked people in Irvine’s Orchard Hills neighborhood to leave. Residents can enter their address on a map on the city website to see if they’re affected.

Officials have also closed the 241 Freeway from Santiago Canyon Road to the 133 Freeway. Video from the 241 shows flames by the freeway near Santiago Canyon Road.

The blaze placed about 60,000 residents in danger, OCFA estimated. Evacuation centers established at the University Community Center, Quail Hill Community Center and Rancho Senior Center have closed as of 11:20 a.m. The following facilities remain open to evacuees:

Los Olivos Community Center

Harvard Community Center

Rancho Senior Center

Las Lomas Community Center

The Irvine Unified School District said while its campuses remain safe, it has evacuated 10 schools that were in session. Parents and guardians have been notified, according to district officials.

Meanwhile, Southern California Edison confirmed that it was in the process of shutting off power in the Trabuco Canyon area. The utility worked on cutting service to about 18,000 customers, mostly in San Bernardino County, due to fire risk posed by the winds, an SCE spokesperson told KTLA.

Forecasters expect winds to peak in the morning but warned that they will remain gusty throughout the day. NWS urged communities between between Tustin and Foothill Ranch to “stay vigilant.”

“Be ready to go,” OCFA Capt. Greg Barta said. He asked residents to follow OCFA on Twitter for updates. County residents can also sign up for alerts on AlertOC.org.