(KTXL) — A rocket that China launched in order to get a satellite into orbit is expected to crash on Saturday, although no one knows for sure where. Of the possible paths it could take to crashland on Earth, several pass over Northern California.

According to The Aerospace Corporation, the rocket was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch site in China on July 24. The rocket launch was part of the Wentian mission, which means “quest for the heavens.”

Aerospace has been tracking the rocket’s path and shows the paths the rocket may take as it reenters the atmosphere and falls to Earth.

Two of those paths pass over Northern California.

“Possible reentry locations lie anywhere along the blue and yellow ground track. Areas not under the line are not exposed to the debris,” Aerospace’s site says.

Counties under the path appear to range between Mendocino and Inyo counties. One path also crosses over the northern part of California, from Humboldt to Plumas counties.

(Photo from The Aerospace Corporation)

Those paths cross over most of the United States. There are seven total paths shown on a map from Aerospace. The corporation will also report a “debris footprint”, but it said it is too early to do so.

The time of reentry is estimated to be around 11:16 a.m., give or take five hours.

More updates are expected from the company on Saturday, the day of the crash. To read more about the rocket’s uncontrolled reentry, visit aerospace.org.

The corporation said it will also be providing updates on its Twitter and will answer questions.