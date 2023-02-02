

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning mid-February, huge crowds are expected to visit floral hotspots around the state to see the display of poppies and other wildflowers.

Chino Hills State Park remains one of the most popular wildflower locations, with thousands of acres of vibrant flower varieties. Other popular spots are Black Star Canyon in Cleveland National Forest, Malibu Creek State Park, and Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore.

For one of the most consistent poppy blooms statewide, many suggest the California Poppy Reserve in the Antelope Valley, and if you don’t mind the trek, the flower options in Death Valley are as varied as any place on earth.

Here at home, you can check out the Wind Wolves Preserve, south of Bakersfield and west of the Grapevine.