A dangerous pursuit of a driver who stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties crashed into a gas station in Hacienda Heights, where he was surrounded by police.

Cpt. John Radus, with the Fullerton Police Department, said the pursuit started near the border of Fullerton and Buena Park with an attempted stop for unknown traffic violations.

The pursuit suspect had been driving a stolen white van before bailing the vehicle and stealing a white pickup truck from a home in Whittier where he scuffled with residents and their dog.

The pursuit suspect was reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour on surface streets, crashing into other cars, driving on the wrong side of the road, crossing over center dividers and blowing through red lights.

Near the end of the pursuit, in Hacienda Heights, sparks could be seen coming from beneath the truck. The driver crashed into several cars before rolling to a stop in front of a gas station, where police rammed the truck.

The driver attempted to back the vehicle up, but was surrounded by police, who fired shots.

He was removed from the pickup truck, seemingly able to walk on his own, and arrested. Video from Sky5 showed police putting the suspect onto a gurney, put into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.