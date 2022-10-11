Yosemite National Park, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The historic Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park is set to close for eight weeks to undergo major upgrades.

Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), Yosemite National Park was recently awarded an approximately $31.6 million construction contract to upgrade the Ahwahnee Hotel.

This upgrade includes a major seismic upgrade throughout the historic hotel as well as a kitchen renovation. The kitchen project work is currently underway and work to upgrade the seismic safety will start near the end of the year.

“The Ahwahnee is a crown jewel of national park lodges. This much needed work will ensure the Ahwahnee is seismically safe for present and future generations of Yosemite visitors.” – Cicely Muldoon, Yosemite National Park superintendent

The seismic upgrade includes significant upgrades to the Ahwahnee that involve bracing the chimneys and support walls, replacing window frames and dining room glass and Solarium, as well as other infrastructure upgrades in high-use visitor areas. The project will also include an updated HVAC system and safety improvements to the fireplaces located in the Great Lounge.

The eight-week closure is set to take place early 2023, during the kitchen renovation. Yosemite Hospitalitiy Inc. (YH) will not be accepting reservations during the closure period and there will be no visitor access to the Ahwahnee Hotel.

The Ahwahnee first opened in 1927 and was envisioned as a grand, rustic lodge to encourage visits to the park and promotion of the national park idea. There are 97 guest rooms and 24 cottages at the Ahwahnee. It has had its fair share of famous visitors including John F. Kennedy, Queen Elizabeth II, and President Barak Obama and his family.

For more information on the projects, dates of closure, and impacts on hotel operations, visit www.travelyosemite.com.