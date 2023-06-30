YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Instagram-worthy picture could turn into a potentially deadly sickness when visiting Yosemite National Park. Avoiding the plague, a disease estimated to have killed a third of Europe’s population in the 14th century, is one more reason experts say to keep your distance from wildlife.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the bubonic plague killed approximately 25 million people when it tore through Europe over 600 years ago. The bacteria that causes it, yersinia pestis, continues to be found in the 21st century. During one incident in 2015, National Park officials say two visitors to Yosemite National Park and the surrounding national forests were diagnosed with the plague.

Investigators found four sites that had potential or confirmed plague activity were identified within the park and rodent burrows at these sites were treated to kill the fleas. Fleas on rodents, especially squirrels and chipmunks, can carry the bacterium that causes plague.

Officials say that plague in Yosemite is most commonly associated with fleas found on ground squirrels and chipmunks – but the plague in humans is very rare, with only about ten cases per year in the United States.

How does someone become infected with the plague?

Experts say plague is commonly transmitted through the bite of an infected flea or from handling sick or dead animals infected with the bacteria.

Squirrels and chipmunks are the most common sources, but any animal, including domestic pets like dogs and cats, can transmit the disease through their fleas or, if infected with pneumonic plague, through coughing or sneezing.

Symptoms of the plague can differ and can take up to several days to appear before someone would even know they contracted the plague. The initial symptoms of plague develop two to six days after exposure and include nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, muscle aches, headache, and weakness.

Bubonic plague, the most common form, is characterized by swollen and tender lymph nodes in the groin, neck, or armpit. Experts say if not diagnosed and treated early, bubonic plague can progress to infect the blood and/or the lungs, which makes these forms of plague more severe and more difficult to treat.

To reduce the risk of being exposed to the plague, public health officials recommend the following:

Do not feed any wildlife including squirrels, chipmunks, and other rodents.

Use insect repellents going when outdoors. Wear closed-toed shoes and tuck pants into socks when possible.

Avoid touching live, sick, or dead rodents or disturbing rodent burrows, dens, or nests.

Do not pitch tents or place sleeping bags in close proximity to rodent burrows or near possible rodent habitats.

Keep food in tightly sealed containers and store it away from rodents.

Dispose of all trash and garbage promptly in accordance with campsite regulations by discarding in rodent-proof trash containers or packing them out in rodent-proof containers.

Keep wild rodents out of homes, trailers, and outbuildings and away from pets.

Supervise children and keep pets on a leash at all times.

Is it safe to visit Yosemite right now?

The answer is yes. Officials say surveillance is ongoing in the park, the risk of human exposure remains low, and no additional cases of plague with possible exposure in Yosemite have been reported since 2015. Experts consider the risk of contracting the plague in Yosemite National Park to be low.