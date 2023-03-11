(KTXL) — It’s almost time to change those clocks again. Daylight saving time begins on March 12 and will end on Nov. 5.

When daylight saving begins, clocks “spring forward,” making the day 23 hours, causing the states that observe to lose an hour. Sunsets are later in the day after clocks spring forward.

States that observe daylight saving time gain an hour when it ends, making that day 25 hours and causing clocks to “fall back,” triggering a season of earlier sunsets.

Most of the United States observes daylight saving with the exception of Hawaii and Arizona, both of which observe permanent standard time.

Why does California observe daylight saving?

California still observes daylight saving time, despite voters passing a ballot measure granting lawmakers the ability to stop the seasonal time changes.

During the 2018 General Election, California voters approved Proposition 7, which would allow the state legislature to get rid of daylight saving time with a two-thirds vote, as long as it was consistent with federal law, according to the Official Voter Guide in 2018.

The proposition passed with a 59.7% yes vote, according to the California Secretary of State.

Despite voters approving the measure, there has been no change to daylight saving in California, as state lawmakers have not passed and legislation to get rid of it.

Assemblymember Kansen Chu, D-San Jose, submitted Assembly Bill 7 in 2019, which would eliminate the biannual clock change in the state and observe daylight saving time year-round. However, the bill was stalled by a committe in 2020.

