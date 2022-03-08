(NEXSTAR) – On Forbes’ list of the 400 richest people in America, 89 of the billionaires call California home.

Unsurprisingly, most of the state’s wealthiest earned their riches in the tech industry.

But it’s not all techies on the list. Further down, there are some big names in entertainment, like Star Wars creator George Lucas (ranked 124 with $7.2 billion) and prolific director Steven Spielberg (No. 310 with $3.7 billion).

There’s also Lynsi Snyder, the In-N-Out Burger heiress who comes in at No. 269 with a $4.2 billion net worth. Also in the food industry is Marijke Mars, a member of the Mars family of candy bar fame.

According to Forbes, these are the 15 richest people in California:

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook co-founder, Meta CEO) Larry Page (Google co-founder) Sergey Brin (Google co-founder) Dustin Moskovitz (Facebook co-founder) Eric Schmidt (former Google CEO and chairman of Alphabet) Laurene Powell Jobs and family (philanthropist, widow to Steve Jobs) Jensen Huang (CEO of Nvidia) Robert Pera (founder of Ubiquiti Networks) Donald Bren (real estate developer) John Doerr (venture capitalist) Bobby Murphy (co-founder of Snap) Jack Dorsey (CEO of Block, co-founder of Twitter) Eric Yuan and family (CEO of Zoom) Evan Spiegel (CEO of Snap) Brian Chesky (CEO of Airbnb)

While Mark Zuckerberg is the richest Californian, he’s not the richest in the country – he actually ranks third nationwide. The top two spots are taken by Jeff Bezos, who lives in Washington, and Elon Musk, who founded Tesla in California but moved the company to Texas.

See Forbes’ full list and methodology here.