CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California leads the nation for the highest gas prices, according to data from AAA.

The national average for regular unleaded gas is $3.77. California’s average for regular unleaded gas prices is $5.71, as of Wednesday.

The state’s cities with the highest averages include San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Salinas, and Napa.

What about the cities with the lowest rates?

According to AAA’s data from Oct. 25, here are the cities or regional areas that have the lowest gas prices in the state for regular gasoline:

Vallejo-Fairfield — $5.57

Fresno — $5.57

Hanford-Corcoran — $5.55

Chico-Paradise — $5.53

Stockton-Lodi — $5.53

Yolo — $5.53

Madera-Chowchilla — $5.48

El Centro — $5.44

Note: Gas prices fluctuate daily. You can see the latest gas price averages here.

The cheapest gas stations, prices in California

According to GasBuddy, there are multiple cheapest gas stations that have fuel prices below $5. These gas stations are located in the counties of Modoc, San Bernardino, Shasta, San Diego, Kings, and Madera counties.

Note: Lowest gas prices/stations fluctuate, click here to see the latest rates.

The cheapest gas stations are in the following California cities, as of Oct. 25:

Cedarville — $4.21, Rabbit Traxx, 580 Patterson Street

Bloomington — $4.49, Berri Brothers/7-Eleven, 3610 South Riverside Avenue

San Diego — $4.49, MCX Autoport, 3800 Belleau Woods Avenue

Madera — $4.49, EZ Trip, 1451 South Madera Avenue

Lemoore, $4.54, Fasttrip, 775 North Lemoore Avenue

Redding — $4.55, Fast Stop Mini Mart, 3101 South Market Street

Redding — $4.55, Sure Stop, 3212 South Market Street

Lemoore — $4.59, Yokut Gas Station, 17051 Jersey Avenue

Anderson — $4.59, Mikes Food & Fuel, 19700 Ox Yoke Street

San Diego — $5.39, United Oil, 235 South 47th Street

Counties with the lowest gas prices

When it comes to counties with the lowest gas prices in the area, AAA shows Tehama, Butte, Sierra, Yuba, Yolo, San Joaquin, Madera, Kings, and Imperial counties have the lowest rates.

According to AAA data, here are the gas prices in those counties:

Butte — $5.54

Yuba — $5.54

Yolo — $5.54

San Joaquin — $5.53

Kings — $5.51

Madera — $5.49

Imperial — $5.45

Tehama — $5.36

Sierra — $5.32

Tehama, Butte, Yuba, Sierra, and Yolo counties are located in Northern California. Yuba and Yolo are near Sacramento while Sierra is in the eastern part of the state, bordering Nevada. Butte is north of Sacramento with its most populated city being Chico.

Tehama is north of Butte County and its largest city is Red Bluff.

San Joaquin, Madera, and Kings are located in the Central Valley, while Imperial is the southern part of the state, bordering Mexico.