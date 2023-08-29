PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 77th annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival is set to start in October.

The Clam Festival which runs from Oct. 21 through Oct. 22 is a free event that includes live music, local vendors, food trucks and a kids zone that includes bounce houses and inflatables.

The festival will have a clam chowder cook-off that will be looking for the Best Local Clam Chowder Contest. A wine walk will be held Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the Clam Festival visit their website.