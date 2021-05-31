What’s being done to make the ‘singing’ Golden Gate Bridge shut up

A visitor takes in view of the Golden Gate Bridge on December 13, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Installation of the the Golden Gate Bridge suicide prevention net has been delayed at least two years due to issues with the lead contractor on the job. The installation was scheduled to be completed in 2021 but is now expected to be completed by 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Engineers are hard at work in San Francisco trying to fix a loud humming sound that’s been coming from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and annoying nearby residents for over a year.

The bridge started emanating the loud hum following a retrofit last year of the sidewalk safety railing on its western side.

Crews replaced some 12,000 wide slates with narrower ones to give the bridge a slimmer profile and make it safer during high winds.

But due to implementing these safety precautions, the noise increased.

It’s especially evident when there are high wind gusts that seep through the slats.

Many people have posted recordings of the musical performance on social media.

icymi the golden gate bridge was accidentally modified with wind barriers for pedestrians which weren’t acoustically tested and now she sings adorable love songs to the whales pic.twitter.com/VtbU2AzNiC — isis agora lovecruft (they/them) (@isislovecruft) June 8, 2020

Loud humming from the golden gate bridge heard all the way out here from the wind hitting the new sidewalk railing slats installed to help with wind resistance. It's been turned into a giant reed instrument because engineers didn't take into account the sound this would produce. pic.twitter.com/694lmRbkbx — Fazil (@fazilabs) June 7, 2020

Anthony J.:

“Engineers designed new sides for the sidewalk to help with wind resistance but didn’t take into account the EXTREME sound it creates when wind passes through it. The bridge sings crazy songs now it’s so trippy. It hurts the ears and unbearable it’s that loud.” pic.twitter.com/GWdVia1GNS — Mark Krueger (@markkrueg) June 6, 2020

Sound up – the Golden Gate Bridge is singing her song @TheGGBridge pic.twitter.com/UGR1vsl4WD — terrytoons🥃 (@terrytoons) May 15, 2021

I inadvertently recorded the the Golden Gate Bridge humming when I recorded this pied-bill gebe calling. This is what the bridge sounds like from 3 miles away pic.twitter.com/shcVZW8OAi — Nathanael Aff (@nateaff) May 15, 2021

Some say the noise can reportedly be heard as far away as Daly City, which is about 10 miles south of San Francisco.

“Some people have found it to be meditative and angelic,” said bridge spokesman Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, while quickly acknowledging that most people find it distressing.

Cosulich-Schwartz said engineers using full-size sections of the bridge railing inside a wind tunnel are working on a solution, but he couldn’t provide additional details.

“We’ll have more to say this summer,” Cosulich-Schwartz said. “It’s a tricky business. We want to be absolutely sure we get it right. We will never sacrifice the structural integrity of the bridge but we want to be responsive to our neighbors.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.