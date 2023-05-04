(KTXL) — Davis Police announced Thursday the arrest of a suspect in connection with three recent stabbings that led to the mobilization of multiple law enforcement agencies as officials searched for the person responsible.

Police Chief Darren Pytel said in a news conference that Carlos Dominguez, 21, had been arrested in connection to all three stabbings, adding “We have evidence that shows that one person is responsible.”

Dominguez faces two charges of homicide and one count of attempted homicide, and is being held at the Yolo County Jail, Pytel said.

Over the course of five days starting on April 27, three separate knife attacks led to the death of David Henry Breaux, 50, and Karim Abou Najm, 20, and the hospitalization of Kimberlee Guillory, who is still recovering from her wounds, Pytel said.

Dominguez was detained as a person of interest on Wednesday around 5 p.m. after more than a dozen calls were made about a person who matched the description of the suspect in two of the attacks, Pytel said.

He was detained near Sycamore Park, the site of the second stabbing attack.

Pytel said that Dominguez had a backpack that contained a large knife “consistent with one that we were looking for based on evidence from the first homicide.”

Dominguez was first arrested for possession of the knife, but after extensive questioning, he was charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide in connection with the three attacks.

Pytel said that some of the victims had fought back during the attacks and that Dominguez “has injuries on his hands and wrists.”

Dominguez was living in a house on Hawthorn Lane with several roommates, and police and FBI agents were searching the home on Thursday morning, Pytel said.

Pytel declined to say if the roommates provided information that led to Dominguez’s arrest or if they were aware that he matched the description of the suspect.

According to a statement from UC Davis, Dominguez was in his third year at the university until “he was separated for academic reasons” on April 25.

The Davis Enterprise reports that Dominguez studied biological sciences and aspired to be a doctor.

According to the Davis Enterprise, Dominguez previously lived in Oakland, where he played football and ran track in high school.

In the days leading up to Dominguez’s arrest, police said they were hesitant to link all three crimes and that more information was needed, but Pytel said on Thursday that that was no longer the situation.

“I believe that we have the right person in custody and Davis can resume life as normal,” Pytel said.

Dominguez is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at the Yolo County courthouse in Woodland.