BAKERSFIELED, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his plans for a gas rebate for California drivers earlier this week. With the average price of a gallon of gas in California at $5.88 today, here’s everything you need to know about it.

How much will you get?

Direct payments of $400 for car owners who have registered cars in California will be paid through direct debit cards. Each individual will receive up to two payments. Families with more than one vehicle would be capped at two eligible vehicles.

How much will it cost taxpayers?

The plan is expected to cost $11 billion with $9 billion going directly toward the rebate. The money will come out of the states surplus, which is expected to be more than $45 billion this year.

Who qualifies for the rebate?

Anyone with a registered vehicle in California is eligible for the rebate. It is based on vehicle registration, not tax records, so it can include seniors on Social Security Disability or low-income non-tax filers. Newsom said tens of millions of Californians would get the payments.

Who else benefits?

Newsom said he wants to set aside $750 million to incentivize rail agencies to provide free transit for Californians for 3 months. The package also calls for $500 million for projects that promote biking and walking throughout the state.

Will it pass?

Another proposal by California democrats giving all Californians a rebate as a response to rising gas prices received bipartisan support last week. Given that democrats rejected the motion to suspend the gas tax today, Newsom’s rebate might be the only chance of relief at the pump for Californians. His plan also allocates $600 million to pause a part of the sales tax on diesel for one year.

What is better?

Suspending the gas tax would reportedly save Californians 51 cents per gallon, according to Vince Fong.

Given that the average car holds 12 gallons of gas, according to QuickenLoans, suspending the gas tax would save someone about $6.12 each time they filled their gas tank. If they fill their tank at least once a week, they would save approximately $318.24 a year.

The suspension of the gas tax would happen immediately, but the rebate would come some time later this year. If the proposal passes through legislature, the first payments could happen as soon as July.