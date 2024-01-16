The thick tule fog in Central California is as reliable as the seasons when it appears.

The fog, which can happen between October and February, sometimes blankets the 400-mile region from Bakersfield to Red Bluff and can be seen from space as a giant white patch in the center of the state.

Tule fog is a type of radiation fog and is named after the tule grass that grows along waterways, such as the California Delta and the many rivers across the Central Valley that join together in that region, according to the National Weather Service.

For the fog to form, three things need to happen:

1. high humidity, such as after a heavy rain

2. calm or no winds

3. rapid cooling of the air (usually at night)

FOX40 Chief Meteorologist Adam Epstein explains that as night approaches, cold air sinks to lower elevations. Since the Central Valley is surrounded by mountains, cold air across the interior of the state funnels toward the center.

As the air gets colder, the moisture condenses (when vapor converts to a liquid), forming small water droplets and forming fog from the ground up.

You’ve probably seen the fog start forming on some nights, getting thicker every hour. That’s the tule fog forming.

Once it forms, it can stick around through the night and even into part of the following day, depending on weather conditions.

The sun’s low angle during the colder months doesn’t allow it to heat up the air and ground fast enough to disperse the fog. On some occasions, certain areas like cities will be fog-free while rural farmland or areas near rivers and other waterways can still be foggy later into the day.

If the fog is especially dense, it can stick around all day and potentially for several weeks, Epstein said.

Central Californians are very familiar with the annual fog and the dangers it can present to drivers, reducing visibility to several dozen feet and even less, at times.

In recent decades, pile-up crashes involving dozens of vehicles have happened during very foggy conditions along Highway 99, which runs right through the center of the state, such as a series of crashes near Fresno on a foggy morning in November 2007 that involved more than 100 vehicles.