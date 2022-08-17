SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents.

But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties, and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.

San Francisco County

A view of San Francisco on Dec. 24, 2017. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How much is rent? The City By The Bay is frequently at or near the top of lists of the most expensive places to rent in the United States. Only 49 square miles but with a population of almost one million, San Francisco (a consolidated city and county) is also the second-densest city in the U.S., after New York City.

Fair market rent for a studio is $2,350. It only goes up from there:

1-bedroom: $2,923

2-bedroom: $3,553

3-bedroom: $4,567

What can $2,000 get you? At 345 6th St., a 420-square-foot studio apartment with a bathroom. A little cheaper, at 1335 Folsom Street, is a 380-square-foot studio apartment with a bathroom. That will cost a monthly rent of $1,980.

Sacramento County

How much is rent? Only 73 miles from San Francisco, it seems like the state capital has been flooded with people escaping the Bay Area’s high cost-of living — subsequently driving prices higher for locals. But rent is still nowhere near Bay Area rates: Fair market rent for a studio is $1,060, less than half of San Francisco’s rate. A 1-bedroom will have you paying $1,188, a 2-bedroom $1,495 and a 3-bedroom $2,140. Only a fair market rate 4-bedroom apartment is more expensive ($2,588) than a fair market rate San Francisco studio.

What can $2,000 get you? The Harlow at 3220 Watt Avenue will have you paying $1,995 for a 2-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom thousand-square-foot-apartment. Or, rent a 3-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome that’s 1,191 square feet at 8798 La Riviera Drive.

Fresno County

Daytime view of the historic downtown district of Fresno, California. (Getty Images)

How much is rent? Keep it in the triple digits with a $795 studio. Or alternatively spread out with an $851 1-bedroom, a $1,064 2-bedroom, or a $1,509 3-bedroom.

What can $2,000 get you? A 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,111-square-foot residence at 1565 North Pleasant Avenue will fetch you exactly $2,000. Or, alternatively, pay a little extra and get all that plus two stories at 1633 East Solar Avenue.

Kern County

How much is rent? A lot like Fresno County, but Kern County, home of Bakersfield, is even cheaper, with a fair market $734 rent for a studio, $743 for a 1-bedroom, $970 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,388 for a 3-bedroom.

What can $2,000 get you? You can rent a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,717-square-foot property with a three-car garage to boot for only $1,950 per month at 303 18th Street.

The buildings of downtown Los Angeles are partially obscured in the late afternoon on November 5, 2019 as seen from Pasadena, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County

How much is rent? A lot, but not as much as you might imagine. As Los Angeles County is pretty spread out, fair market rents are more like Sacramento than San Francisco:

Studio: $1,369

1-bedroom: $1,605

2-bedroom: $2,058

3-bedroom: $2,735

What can $2,000 get you? A 700-square-foot groundfloor unit of a triplex, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, at 1005 West 95th Street, will rent for exactly $2,000. But things often depend, too, on what neighborhood or city you choose to live in. A $2,000 option downtown at 460 South Spring Street is a 470-square-foot, 1-bathroom studio.

San Diego County

The skyline of San Diego, Calif.

How much is rent? Sunny San Diego is the more expensive southern California option, compared to Los Angeles.

Studio: $1,573

1-bedroom: $1,739

2-bedroom: $2,232

3-bedroom: 3,099

What can $2,000 get you? A 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom 537-square-foot studio at 4120 Venus Street will cost exactly $2,000. Ditto with a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom 500-square-foot studio at 4012 Epanow Ave.