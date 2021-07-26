WATCH: Woman sets fire to Santa Claus hat, leaves it outside Porterville courthouse, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for a woman seen on security footage setting fire to a Santa Claus hat and leaving it outside the doors of the Tulare County Superior Court building in Porterville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the woman was seen on camera outside the front doors at around 2:45 a.m. on Monday. She was seen wearing the Santa Claus hat before setting it on fire and leaving it at the front doors of the building. The fire caused minimal damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The security footage can be viewed in the player above.