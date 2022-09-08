FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A video of an altercation between a Fresno Unified principal and a student in what Fresno Unified officials called a disturbing event and graphic, potentially triggering footage was released Thursday.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson said, the former principal of Wolters Elementary School, Brian Vollhardt, joined a small group of students having their breakfast on June 7. The former principal along with a couple of staff members were working with an upset student. Instead of de-escalating the situation, the former principal chose to aggressively shove the student down.

Superintendent Nelson stated as soon as the district became aware of the situation they placed Principal Vollhardt on administrative leave.

While the former principal was on leave and Fresno Unified was investigating the situation the district said Vollhardt resigned from his position as principal.

“There’s no excuse for repugnant behavior such as this,” said Superintendent Nelson.

On June 9 the district reported the conflict to Child Protective Services as well as the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said in the press conference Thursday that he has spoken with Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and said she has accepted the charge of woeful cruelty to a minor.

The district said the student involved is physically okay and is receiving resources and counseling.