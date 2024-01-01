Ring in the new year with millions of people around the globe with the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda in Pasadena, California on Jan. 1.

L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 is proud to offer live television and streaming coverage of the 2024 Rose Parade, including exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

Our New Year’s Day broadcast begins with an encore presentation of the 2023 Rose Parade at 4 a.m. Pacific/7 a.m. Eastern, followed by Backstage at the Parade live at 6:00 a.m. and KTLA’s Rose Parade Countdown live at 7:00 a.m.

The 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda begins at 8 a.m. and ends at approximately 10 a.m. If you miss the live broadcast, KTLA 5 will air replays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

KTLA 5 Rose Parade Broadcast Schedule (all times Pacific):

4 a.m. – 6 a.m. – The 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (originally aired Jan. 2, 2023)

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. – Backstage at the Parade (live)

7 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Rose Parade Countdown (live)

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – The 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (live)

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – The 135 Rose Parade Presented by Honda (replays)

How to stream the Rose Parade:

If you don’t have an antenna, cable or satellite service, you can still watch live parade coverage and the replays for free through KTLA 5’s streaming app, KTLA+, and on KTLA.com.

KTLA+ can be installed on all Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV devices, and select Samsung Smart TVs. You can also stream KTLA 5 24/7 on YouTube TV.

The parade will also stream live on KTLA’s official YouTube channel and be available as a replay afterward.

Tap here for more streaming information.

The Rose Parade Band Cam

Marching bands from across the nation and around the world will participate in the 2024 Rose Parade, and KTLA 5 is excited to offer an exclusive view of their performances once again.

The Rose Parade Band Cam provides a live, unedited and unnarrated view of the bands with synchronized audio as they travel through the TV broadcast zone. The live stream will be available at KTLA.com/bandcam and streaming live on KTLA’s Facebook page.

The BAZIC Products float won the award for most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Donate Life float wins the Sweepstakes Award for most beautiful entry at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard and Color Guard perform at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Carrie Holland joined by her husband Jim Holland works on a sign that reads “Woven Together The Dance of Life” on the OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade Float in Irwindale, Calif. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The NASCAR float with Richard Petty and Rajah Caruth at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Enjoy Illinois Performance float at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Rosemount High School Marching Band, Minnesota, performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Sierra Madre Rose Float Association won the Founder Award at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Banda de Música La Primavera, Panama, performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Louisiana Travel float won the award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The University of Utah Marching Band marches at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Pennsylvania State University Marching Blue Band performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard and Color Guard perform at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Brookwood Bronco Marching Band, Georgia, performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band performs at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, a 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

The Snapchat float rolls down the parade route at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Honda’s “Forever Determined” Rose Parade float entry in the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda rolls down Colorado Boulevard at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The City of Burbank float wins the Queen Award for most outstanding presentation of roses at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Royal Court Salia Baligh, Sahanna Rajinkanthan, Zoe Denoncourt, Rose Queen Bella Ballard, Michelle Cortez-Peralta, Uma Wittenberg and Adrian Crick, clockwise from left, attend the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The La Canada Flintridge floats wins the Mayor Award for most outstanding float from a participating city at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

A member of Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team twirls a lasso at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

About the Parade

The theme of the 2024 Rose Parade is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” This year’s Grand Marshall is Audra McDonald, a multi-award-winning performer from theater, music and television.

The parade travels 5 ½ miles down Colorado Boulevard and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries. Rose Parade participants have long histories with the Tournament of Roses and keep the traditions alive.

The 108th Rose Bowl Game between Michigan (1) and Alabama (4) will take place on January 1, 2024, at 2 p.m. Pacific.