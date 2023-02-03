FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update Friday on the investigation into the shooting death of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp will update the charges filed. Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz will provide an update on how officer Carrasco’s family is doing along with the Selma Police Department.

Carrasco was the first police officer killed in the line of duty, in the Selma Police Department’s 130 years.

Carrasco joined the force in 2021 and was described as an upbeat, enthusiastic, and friendly officer and person.