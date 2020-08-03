WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom holding news briefing on state’s COVID-19 response

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — The County Services Bureau has issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be taken by their father in Los Angeles on Saturday. Authorities are looking for 14-year-old Anyssa Cortez, 12-year-old Christopher Cortez and the suspect, 38-year-old Christopher Cortez.

According to the Amber Alert website, the suspect, Christopher Cortez, followed the children to the Los Angeles and USC Medical Center and told them to get into his car, then drove away.