A brush fire erupted in a rural community west of Perris in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon, destroying several structures and vehicles.

The Juniper Fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Rosa Mine Road and El Nido Road, and had spread to 50 acres as of 4 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes south of Santa Rosa Mine Road, east of El Baquero Road, west of Maywood Club Road and north of Rocky Hills.

Riverside County’s Emergency Management Department opened an evacuation center at Pinacate Middle School at 1990 S. A Street in Perris.

A home burns in the Juniper Fire in Riverside County, California. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

A structure burns in the Juniper Fire in Riverside County, California. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

A map showing the mandatory evacuation zone for the Juniper Fire near Perris, Calif. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 view of the Juniper Fire in Riverside County, Calif. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 view of a brush fire near Lake Matthews in Riverside County. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

A plane drops flame retardant around the Juniper Fire in Riverside County, California. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 view of a brush fire west of Perris in Riverside County, Calif. June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews were digging containment lines as air tankers and helicopters battled the fire from above with water and flame retardant.

Sky5 footage shows at least four structures, including a home, and several cars were destroyed.

Sky5 reporter Gil Leyves described the area as primarily ranch and farmland with scattered homes, barns and outbuildings. He said crews appeared to be gaining containment as of 4 p.m. when the flames were largely limited to homes and vehicles and no longer spreading rapidly through dry brush.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

