Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are in pursuit of a reckless driving suspect.

Authorities initiated the chase near southbound 7th Avenue and Valley Boulevard in the area of Industry.

The pursuit suspect has allegedly been seen throwing weapons out of the vehicle, as well as driving on the wrong side of the road.

Deputies performed a PIT-manuever on the driver, who spun out, and was surrounded by LASD cruisers.

Sky5 is overhead.